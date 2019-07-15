Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $454,212 as Share Price Declined; Roundview Capital Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.60 Million; Valuation Declined

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 29.63 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 6,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,418 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 67,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How BofA, Wells Fargo performed in this year’s stress testing – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Reasons To Be Cautious on Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s Dividend Hikes Are Safe But Too Slow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Cap has 1.78% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 107,575 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 18,224 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru invested in 1.17% or 11.08 million shares. Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.29% or 2.29M shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.74% or 882,155 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,647 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability owns 20,000 shares. 56,846 were accumulated by Kames Capital Public Ltd Com. Paloma Prtn Management Commerce reported 441,992 shares. Campbell Newman Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 152,000 shares. 29,210 are owned by Parsec Fincl Mgmt. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.51% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 12,821 shares to 18,993 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,090 shares to 13,985 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,129 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2019: COP,TELL,OXY,CVE,CVE.TO – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,876 shares. The Indiana-based Old Bancorp In has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 38,031 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Dana Inv Incorporated has 128,187 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 133,460 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Schroder Mngmt Gp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3.31 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 7,587 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp owns 51,950 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Uss Limited has 1.52% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 215,956 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na owns 29,159 shares. Epoch Invest Partners has 1.74% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6.02 million shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K.