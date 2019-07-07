Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; As Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stock Rose, Oak Associates LTD Increased by $664,440 Its Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 16,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 56,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.06M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) by 143.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 9,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 152,058 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eagle Asset has invested 0.5% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bourgeon Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 14,275 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 0.18% stake. Ssi Invest Mgmt holds 3,038 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Blair William & Il invested in 0.01% or 35,213 shares. 340,359 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 206,404 shares. Fiduciary has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 8,799 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership reported 23,472 shares. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 579,725 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Bollard Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 37,685 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 79,673 shares to 239,100 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,268 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A.