Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $5.28 Million as Stock Price Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Nottingham Advisors Has Upped Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59M, down from 451,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.20M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark National Bank & Tru, Florida-based fund reported 13,097 shares. Burns J W Com Inc New York, a New York-based fund reported 30,127 shares. Reaves W H & reported 0.6% stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 1,242 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,709 shares. The Kentucky-based Town Country Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 3,891 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Css Ltd Il owns 8,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 25,061 shares. Aspiriant has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 496,972 were accumulated by River Road Asset Ltd Liability Com. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 9,082 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Btc Management reported 23,083 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 199,805 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $791.80 million for 11.38 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 108,100 shares to 322,096 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 32,204 shares to 154,065 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 91,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,060 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.