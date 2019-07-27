Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Increased Holding; Cortland Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Share Price Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,627 shares to 9,499 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.09% or 9,828 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 14,149 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). American & Mngmt Commerce holds 0.26% or 13,598 shares. S&Co owns 7,140 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 317,900 shares. Colony Limited Liability Company invested in 4,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Com reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 8,033 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers holds 0.01% or 35,012 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Confluence Invest Limited Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,839 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). M&T Bancorporation invested in 269,216 shares or 0.09% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 251,476 shares. 519,900 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Godsey & Gibb Associate reported 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Company has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 59,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 17,480 shares. Fdx holds 0.12% or 48,199 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hsbc Holding Plc has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Green Square Capital Lc holds 51,745 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,810 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0.4% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio.