Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder National Pension Service Boosted Its Stake; Goelzer Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 235.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG

National Pension Service increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 28,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 798,969 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.89M, up from 770,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 9.13 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.60 million activity. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 187,551 shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 2,005 shares. Colony Gp Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,722 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 21,128 shares. Perritt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 206,404 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 131,079 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,876 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2,191 shares. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 8,017 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davenport Limited Liability reported 821,392 shares. First Financial In owns 1,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Of Virginia Va holds 0.09% or 9,828 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset reported 306,835 shares stake.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s stock sinks, but BofA says ‘buy’ with 76% upside – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “4 data points in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum suffers second downgrade in a week – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn building position in Occidental Petroleum – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,879 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).