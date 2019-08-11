Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Holding; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Upped by $24.04 Million Its Position

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 5,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 12,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 17,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.27B market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 226.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 238,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 343,252 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85 million, up from 105,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31,200 shares to 53,131 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 340,865 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $281.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 14,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,217 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).