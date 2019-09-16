Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Cna Financial Has Upped Holding by $2.48 Million; Knowles Corp. (KN) Share Price Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Cut by $730,800 Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp. (KN) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 107,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 284,824 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 253.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 49,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,248 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, up from 19,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.31B market cap company. The stock increased 7.39% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 15.47 million shares traded or 72.86% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp. by 10,340 shares to 37,340 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 123,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (NYSE:GPK).

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33M for 17.17 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 9,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:AGII) by 4,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,245 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsr has 49,850 shares. Bailard reported 27,062 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 100 were accumulated by Hartford. Dupont Management invested in 0.06% or 52,820 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 1,849 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sumitomo Life Company reported 24,730 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.76% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, D E Shaw And Co Inc has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 13,775 were accumulated by Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Llc. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 534,024 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Automobile Association reported 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 468,800 shares. Raymond James Advsr holds 0.1% or 518,745 shares.