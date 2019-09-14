Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $26.75 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Kt (KT) Valuation Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 534,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 151,501 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, down from 686,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14 million, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 362,980 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,267 shares to 138,537 shares, valued at $26.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 8,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Comml Bank Of The West invested in 16,329 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hyman Charles D invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus stated it has 183,555 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.24% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.09% or 136,230 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,200 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 228,367 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 17,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Twin Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,275 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Violich Capital Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 124,426 were reported by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. 35,750 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 1.28 million shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $56.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Restorbio Inc.