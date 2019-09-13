Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Arrow Financial Has Decreased Its Holding by $739,350 as Valuation Declined; Hap Trading Lowered Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $10.42 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 176,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 11,054 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $653,000, down from 187,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 1.11 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 70.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 14,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,237 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 21,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 2.74 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp by 177,485 shares to 192,085 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 177,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,142 shares to 108,949 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock or 37,460 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.