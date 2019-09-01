Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Position by $33.00 Million; Assetmark Lowered Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake as Shares Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39 million, down from 6.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 10,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 13,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature; 19/03/2018 – Full story: Facebook hires digital forensics firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – Meet the Lebanese billionaire behind the new Facebook alternative social app Vero; 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Cooperating With Mueller’s Office (Video); 12/04/2018 – Should Facebook Pay More in Taxes? IMF Wades Into Thorny Debate; 14/03/2018 – Facebook removes far-right group Britain First from social media site

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Occidental accelerates Anadarko acquisition timeline – Houston Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate holds 0.35% or 69,600 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office holds 34,438 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Garde Capital stated it has 3,642 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 296,147 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc holds 0.18% or 43,804 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 4,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.03% or 556 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,251 shares. Natixis accumulated 39,393 shares. Edgestream Partners LP reported 34,802 shares. Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Bancorp owns 9,543 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Leisure Mngmt, California-based fund reported 8,259 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Co has 30.96M shares. South Texas Money Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Southpoint Cap Advsr LP invested in 3.54% or 500,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 796,174 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 45,998 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First invested in 0.51% or 30,316 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btc Mgmt holds 21,687 shares. Fagan Associate holds 44,743 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Paradigm Fin Lc holds 16,303 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 10,489 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regis Management Ltd Liability Co reported 26,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc Com (NYSE:MSCI) by 10,933 shares to 162,839 shares, valued at $32.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) by 9,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR).