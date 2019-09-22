Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Value Declined While Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; As Arqule (ARQL) Valuation Rose, Holder Bvf Has Decreased by $60.89 Million Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 23,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 773,459 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 2.46 million shares traded or 12.17% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.11% or 129,627 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Summit Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 19,155 shares. 350 were reported by Qci Asset Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.36% or 230,727 shares. Clear Street Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 14,700 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas stated it has 124,426 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated stated it has 21,670 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Voya Management has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fdx Advsr invested in 0.07% or 35,321 shares. Leavell Inv Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 936 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8.00M shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $340.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ENZL) by 12,303 shares to 76,218 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 41,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 942,211 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 99,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Spring Bk Pharmaceuticals Inc.