Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Value Declined While Capital Investment Counsel Has Increased by $1.74 Million Its Holding; As Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.94 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 43,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.40M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 568,583 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 910.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,613 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 3,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares to 45,289 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,257 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Serv reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dana Inv holds 0.41% or 167,100 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 50,187 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 4,108 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.13% or 102,571 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.09% or 60,944 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 15,541 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox reported 54.41 million shares. Macquarie Group has 1.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13.31 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd reported 7,858 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com has 48.82% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6.29 million shares. Geode Capital invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $639.18M for 17.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

