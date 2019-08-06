Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Value Declined While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Increased by Cypress Capital Management Wy

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 6.31 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 7.06M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.2% or 27,410 shares. 57,038 were accumulated by Centurylink Inv Management. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.05% or 47,689 shares. 5,710 are owned by Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 11,268 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sather Fin Gp Inc invested in 0.06% or 5,000 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc holds 29,047 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 2.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mathes Com owns 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,720 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 139,957 shares stake. Boston Ptnrs has invested 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York-based Virtu Fin Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 151,561 are owned by Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gabalex Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 125,000 shares. Amica Mutual reported 170,565 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 38,031 shares. Anchor Advsr Llc accumulated 380,670 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 7,855 shares. Miller Howard Invests invested in 1.05 million shares or 1.91% of the stock. Greenleaf invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.45% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Savant Ltd Company invested in 4,422 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 48,228 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Patten invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A..

