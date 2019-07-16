Occidental Pete (OXY) Position Maintained by Kcm Investment Advisors Llc; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding Held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 9.86M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 7,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,694 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 12,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 1.05 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Magnetar Finance Ltd Com reported 5,497 shares. Community Retail Bank Na owns 769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kempner Capital owns 3.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 72,985 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 0.64% or 243,669 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 909,197 shares. Td Management Limited Co has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 11,791 shares. Sasco Capital Inc Ct holds 405,941 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. 69,429 were reported by Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 551,684 shares. Hilltop Holding Incorporated holds 11,498 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated has 131,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 486,082 were reported by M&T Bank. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.18% or 518,585 shares in its portfolio.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares to 339,181 shares, valued at $40.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,050 shares to 100,931 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,403 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management owns 11,995 shares. Element Mgmt Lc owns 11,691 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Horizon Invests Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,555 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.06% or 979,648 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 63,047 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt invested in 1.83% or 32,749 shares. Thompson Mngmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,535 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 139,703 shares. 12,758 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Highland Capital Mgmt reported 89,400 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 11,233 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 197,954 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 6,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.