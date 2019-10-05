Occidental Pete (OXY) Position Maintained by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Lifted Stake

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.12 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 44,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 199,451 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 154,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment Management Corp accumulated 965,200 shares. Vigilant Ltd Co invested 1.62% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com owns 2,194 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 242 are held by Capital Advsr Lc. Stack Mngmt Inc has 200,752 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc accumulated 1,272 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 37,362 are owned by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 895,394 shares. The California-based Intersect Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pacific Inv Mngmt Company has 5,549 shares. 511,272 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.21% or 486,826 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 1,403 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Invest Partners accumulated 7.55 million shares. Stack Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Uss Invest has 0.39% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stonebridge Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mechanics Bank Department reported 4,546 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,618 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clear Street Llc reported 14,700 shares stake. 643 are owned by Adirondack Trust. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,010 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 102,096 were accumulated by Amalgamated Retail Bank. 170,202 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,301 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,389 shares to 235,332 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,971 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.