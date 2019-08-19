Occidental Pete (OXY) Position Boosted by American Trust Investment Advisors Llc; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Declined, Holder Advisory Services Network Lowered by $1.54 Million Its Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 64.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 2,019 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $863,000, down from 5,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $424.17. About 199,731 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO $678.00 FROM $682.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 09/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 09/04/2018 – RUPERT HARRISON, BLACKROCK CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, TO BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – CO, KYRIBA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO LEVERAGE BOTH FIRMS’ TECHNOLOGIES TO “SIMPLIFY” CLIENTS’ CASH MANAGEMENT PROCESSES; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Tennenbaum Capital Had About $9B/Committed Client Capital at Dec 31; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: David Hogg sets his anti-gun sights on BlackRock, Vanguard

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 4.40 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.96 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,862 shares to 27,511 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,765 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

