Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined While American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stock Declined While Ionic Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 2.29M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 434,193 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,897 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.60 million activity. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790.