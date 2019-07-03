Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Valuation Declined While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Boosted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $305,440

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.20M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 5% after a bad weekend of news; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak; 22/05/2018 – Openmind and Kyivstar Ukraine Launch First NFV Messaging Platform for Veon Group; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock.

