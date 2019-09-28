Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Valuation Declined While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.36 Million; As Woodward (WWD) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 23,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.66 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,094 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 2.00M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 85,483 shares. Moreover, Intact Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 409 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 75,286 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 29,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 772 shares. Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,093 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 2.06M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 61,413 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Andra Ap owns 116,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,100 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Com. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 0.73% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Com accumulated 3,403 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 698,632 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Millennium Management owns 457,313 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Teton Advsr reported 4,150 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Llc accumulated 0.13% or 3,000 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 146,377 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 465,364 shares. Dock Street Asset owns 4,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,483 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $36.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 164,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).