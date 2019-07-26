Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding Upped by Steinberg Global Asset Management; Ventas (VTR) Share Value Declined While Bruni J V & Company Has Decreased Its Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 6,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,418 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 67,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 2.81M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 1.21M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,294 shares to 58,717 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 64,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,201 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.