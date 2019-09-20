Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake by $4.73 Million; Springowl Associates Position in Cbs New (CBS) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 2.82 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 02/04/2018 – CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves will propose to stay at the helm for at least two years; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI WOULD DEVELOP NUCLEAR BOMB IF IRAN DOES, MBS TELLS CBS; 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 307.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 94,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 125,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, up from 30,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 4.67M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $492.35 million for 7.84 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $222,850 worth of stock was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790.

