Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $7.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Olin (OLN) Holder Proxima Capital Management Cut Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 1.56M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 10.90M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Cornerstone holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beaconlight Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 776,090 shares or 5.1% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 13,557 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.11% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 217,730 shares. 239,717 are owned by Legal General Plc. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 184,905 shares. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 16,616 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Sa invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 11,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 13,469 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 57,431 shares stake. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 800 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability reported 32,516 shares stake.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 8,489 shares. Cls holds 4,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inc has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,916 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 10,472 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 5,283 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 10,674 are held by Patten And Patten Tn. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.2% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5.13M shares. Edgestream Prns LP reported 34,802 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Griffin Asset accumulated 8,215 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 708,100 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares to 101,760 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).