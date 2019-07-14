Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Raised Holding; Valueworks Boosted Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 50,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 308,585 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 258,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 11.10M shares traded or 115.22% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 787 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 24,219 shares. Greenleaf owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 52,369 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust owns 1,620 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited reported 112,100 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,541 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,375 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Valueworks Limited Liability Company accumulated 308,585 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,650 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Secor Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Swiss Bank stated it has 251,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 181,555 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited holds 342,158 shares. Colony Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,722 shares. Oarsman Cap owns 0.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,933 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has 42,703 shares. Amg Natl Bancorporation accumulated 78,108 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 1,325 shares. Advisor Llc accumulated 23,583 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Enterprise Corporation owns 1,653 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 13,097 are owned by Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru. Cornerstone Advsrs has 185,700 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 4.67M shares. 7,605 are held by Cypress Cap Group. Cna Corp has invested 0.28% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

