Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Upped Holding; Advisors Asset Management Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $425,940

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 70,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 72,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.89. About 304,061 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 2.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 21,128 shares. 53,998 are held by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 258,171 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,549 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 1.64% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 48,696 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,000 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Violich Capital Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chem Bancorporation owns 7,266 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jnba reported 600 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 115 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,598 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 161,700 shares. Axa has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum suffers second downgrade in a week – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 17,671 shares to 356,815 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & reported 6,000 shares. Planning Llc owns 11,735 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Lc reported 2.66% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 15,467 shares. Calamos Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 46,613 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 94,520 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.06% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 11,724 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.5% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 57,219 are held by Cipher L P. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 15,170 shares to 45,787 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Hedged Equity & I (HEQ) by 80,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).