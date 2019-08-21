Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Menta Capital Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake as Valuation Declined

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 16,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 76,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 92,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 11.63M shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 5,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 12,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 17,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 7.37M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock.

