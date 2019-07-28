Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Its Position by $362,604 as Stock Declined; Impala Asset Management Trimmed Its B2gold (BTG) Stake by $499,140 as Stock Price Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 3.46 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 33,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.52M for 20.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 293,630 shares to 636,153 shares, valued at $22.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.21 million for 11.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,215 shares to 6,915 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 38,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).