Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Maple Capital Management Trimmed Position; Hess Com (HES) Holder Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Stake by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,857 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 27,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.06M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.32 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Inc has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 496,972 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 10,128 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 12,133 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 48,228 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Com stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Twin Capital Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 317,900 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 199,805 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 32,855 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment holds 0.06% or 2,962 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 9,732 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental board aelects gainst fixing record date for Icahn solicitation – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess Corp. Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What The OPEC, OPEC+ Deal Means For Oil Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess edges higher after Q4 earnings, revenues top expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “If You Think Hess’ 1.7% Dividend Yield Is Underwhelming, You Should Check Out Its MLP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. 2,684 shares were sold by Slentz Andrew P, worth $143,326 on Thursday, February 7. Turner Michael R sold $125,597 worth of stock. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by Quigley James H.. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6.