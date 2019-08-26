Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Mackenzie Financial Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Blair William & Company Increases Position in Walmart (WMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 371,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 5.47M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 22,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 521,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.85M, up from 499,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 3.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 1.22 million shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division reported 14,629 shares stake. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0.17% or 486,082 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 518,585 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 145,820 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.45% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 287,394 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 36,944 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,047 shares. 47,886 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Nwq Inv Management Lc has 0.49% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Old Republic reported 731,000 shares stake. Research And Mngmt stated it has 13,598 shares. Patten Gp reported 21,494 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 46,475 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 804,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De has 0.37% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 24.71 million shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 9,535 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Nbt Financial Bank N A, New York-based fund reported 27,459 shares. Indiana Trust & Mngmt Com holds 0.31% or 6,164 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,061 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc reported 3,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Mgmt Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,850 shares. Arkansas-based Foundation Resources Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd reported 3,220 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 0.15% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,890 shares. 418 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Kj Harrison & Prns holds 11,630 shares. Gladius Management LP reported 35,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 22,266 shares.