Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Webster Bank Decreased Its Holding by $439,712

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 173,250 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, down from 183,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 10.71 million shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 1,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, down from 19,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $383.95. About 2.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.20 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 71,840 shares to 292,050 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Shearer Bob. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,310 shares to 36,344 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 66,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa.

