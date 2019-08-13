Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Eaton Vance Management Decreased Its Position; Stadium Capital Management Maintains Position in Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 25,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 116,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 141,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 3.42 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 2,637 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 30,821 shares to 33,729 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Yield Curve At Flattest Level Since 2007 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn feud with Occidental Petroleum heats up – New York Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Uss Inv Limited has invested 1.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Lc has 6,820 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tcw Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,400 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Lc owns 3,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 108,000 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Synovus Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 6,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32 shares. Bessemer Group reported 1.90 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 85 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amg Funds Ltd holds 0.98% or 14,907 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 11,816 shares.