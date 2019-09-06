Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $14.26 Million; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 475,005 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, down from 691,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 5.74M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 231,426 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW) by 31,424 shares to 475,181 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd Com Shs (JRO) by 180,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 373,226 shares. L S Advisors has 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 21,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 55,318 shares. Twele Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Addison Capital reported 13,823 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 117,003 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 87,313 shares. Advisors Asset Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Enterprise Financial Serv Corporation owns 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 808 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Co owns 1,941 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 58,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 20,097 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 48,100 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Richey Albert L, worth $69,500. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 1.86% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,520 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). West Oak Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 9,900 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has 4.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bb&T Secs Limited Company stated it has 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Capital Interest Sarl has 0.61% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Comm reported 0.2% stake. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 854,349 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 29,108 were reported by Psagot Invest House. Morgan Stanley holds 7.97M shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 825,612 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.55% or 143,495 shares. Orleans Management Corp La holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 29,249 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap holds 6,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $603.71 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.