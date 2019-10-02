Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Its Position; Disney (DIS) Stake Lifted by Page Arthur B

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 23,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 5.12 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. On Friday, September 27 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $227,700 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $340.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 7,057 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

