Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $1.74 Million; As Sprint (S) Valuation Rose, Tig Advisors Upped Its Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 910.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,613 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 3,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 9.60 million shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 9.84 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES SPEAKING TO INVESTORS; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Sprint Sells $3.9 Billion of Spectrum-Backed Bonds in Round Two; 29/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role–Update; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust invested in 17,114 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 6,041 shares. Tig Limited Company holds 23,215 shares. North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.76% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 106,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 4,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 452,769 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Incorporated holds 4.58% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 70,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3,661 were accumulated by Security National. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paragon Assoc Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture invested 7.75% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Schroder Grp Inc reported 711,424 shares stake. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 151,426 shares.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,625 shares to 34,824 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,257 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 177 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Westchester Llc holds 5.83 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 260,146 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0.09% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp, Japan-based fund reported 660,778 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc invested in 3,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Llc, South Dakota-based fund reported 19,376 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,300 shares stake. City Holding accumulated 1,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,305 shares.

