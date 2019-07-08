Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Arrow Financial Increased Its Holding by $984,588; As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Valuation Rose, Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Raised Stake by $2.89 Million

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 1.28M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.48 million, up from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 44,966 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 26/03/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUN.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$10 FROM C$9.50; 30/05/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – MORTGAGE CO OF CANADA HIRES EX-BMO BANKER TEJANI AS PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – CAPSTONE MINING CORP CS.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal, Last in Efficiency, Spends More to Save More; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial Sees Deal Closing in 4Q; Terms Not Disclosed; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Rev C$5.62B; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CEO WHITE BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 51,303 shares to 835,394 shares, valued at $81.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares to 20,065 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,784 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M.