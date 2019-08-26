Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $314,226 as Share Value Declined; Canal Insurance Company Holding in Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Has Trimmed by $566,400 as Stock Price Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 811,805 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 7.23 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares to 24,339 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

