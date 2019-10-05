Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Stake by $1.36 Million; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $2.44 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 62,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 209,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, down from 272,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,098 shares to 107,590 shares, valued at $28.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Management invested in 4,299 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability owns 920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Coastline owns 37,140 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 4,063 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 75,625 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na accumulated 28,783 shares. Agf Investments owns 1.27 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Next Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Legacy Ptnrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,325 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.06% or 7.80 million shares. Cumberland Advsrs Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 4,700 shares. 200 are owned by Finance Mgmt Professionals Inc. Perritt Capital holds 0.14% or 5,690 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Martin Currie Ltd has 0.56% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 156,189 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) starts up first-of-its-kind solar facility directly powering oil and gas operations – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Midstream Partners Has Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.