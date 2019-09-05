Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Position; Lone Pine Capital Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $205.75 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $153.38. About 1.13M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 32,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 502,754 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 billion, up from 470,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.37M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New bull praises Salesforce’s market potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 2.24M shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 0.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 641,839 shares. Blackrock reported 53.67 million shares. Ipg Invest Advsr has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tompkins Fincl stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Botty Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 772 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 237,000 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverpark Limited Co owns 93,578 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. 74,870 are held by Twin Cap Mngmt. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Fulton Retail Bank Na owns 18,799 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Republic Management holds 0.29% or 355,700 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.53M shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 153,100 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $657.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26,020 shares to 769,985 shares, valued at $44.21 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,067 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850.