Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY) Holding Boosted by Orleans Capital Management Corp; As Walt Disney Co The (DIS) Share Price Rose, First Quadrant LP Boosted Its Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY) by 100.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 29,249 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 14,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.27B market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Walt Disney Co The (DIS) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 32,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,705 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 48,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 2,264 shares to 31,007 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,753 shares, and cut its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 7,258 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc has 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 156,860 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 136,118 shares. The Texas-based Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4.52M were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Research Mgmt owns 24,255 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 320 shares. 19,342 are owned by Cypress Cap Gru. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 2,013 shares. 4,795 were accumulated by Blue Fin Capital. Boston Ptnrs has 544,112 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.24% or 6,652 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13.