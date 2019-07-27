Occidental Pet (OXY) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Upped Position by $428,010 as Shares Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.63 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Occidental Pet (OXY) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,212 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 134,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Occidental Pet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 118,695 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 435,632 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance owns 750,177 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cypress Cap invested in 7,605 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 297,415 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.06% or 3,876 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coho holds 1.92 million shares. Tiverton Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 11,880 shares in its portfolio. Caymus Ptnrs LP holds 6.98% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 475,005 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Allsquare Wealth Ltd holds 0.02% or 456 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,606 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Allianc (NYSE:WAL) by 57,485 shares to 879,515 shares, valued at $36.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.