Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 8 155.06 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Tellurian Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% -15.3% -10.6% Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.19 beta indicates that Obsidian Energy Ltd. is 219.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Tellurian Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tellurian Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Tellurian Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Tellurian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Tellurian Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 26.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Tellurian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Tellurian Inc. has 28.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obsidian Energy Ltd. 7.92% -5.22% -45.63% -61.34% -85.45% -61.36% Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22%

For the past year Obsidian Energy Ltd. was more bearish than Tellurian Inc.

Summary

Tellurian Inc. beats Obsidian Energy Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.