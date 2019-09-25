Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.58 N/A 0.74 9.08

In table 1 we can see Obsidian Energy Ltd. and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Obsidian Energy Ltd. and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% -15.3% -10.6% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Obsidian Energy Ltd. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival SandRidge Energy Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.1% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares and 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obsidian Energy Ltd. 7.92% -5.22% -45.63% -61.34% -85.45% -61.36% SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3%

For the past year SandRidge Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Summary

SandRidge Energy Inc. beats Obsidian Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.