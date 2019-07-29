Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.15 7.69

In table 1 we can see Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Enerplus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a beta of 3.56 and its 256.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enerplus Corporation on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares and 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares. Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obsidian Energy Ltd. -0.2% 0.96% -19.4% -52.44% -74.13% -26.82% Enerplus Corporation 3.65% -3.19% 6.8% -9.84% -28.05% 13.4%

For the past year Obsidian Energy Ltd. has -26.82% weaker performance while Enerplus Corporation has 13.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Enerplus Corporation beats Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.