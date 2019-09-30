Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Reaches $0.84 Low on Sep, 30; INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (IPHYF) Shorts Lowered By 0.65%

INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. IPHYF’s SI was 338,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 340,300 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 242 days are for INNATE PHARMA MARSEILLE SHARES NOM CAT – (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)’s short sellers to cover IPHYF’s short positions. It closed at $8.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $0.81 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.84 share price. This indicates more downside for the $61.06 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.44M less. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.0224 during the last trading session, reaching $0.84. About 48,861 shares traded. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) has declined 85.45% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical OBE News: 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 08/03/2018 – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD OBE.TO : CIBC RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORMER; 02/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy Expects to Conclude a Sale of the Alberta Viking Assets by the End of the 2Q of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy: Customary Standstill and Support Agreement Has Been Entered Into With FrontFour; 11/05/2018 – Obsidian Energy 1Q Loss $65M; 20/03/2018 – FrontFour Releases Letter to Obsidian Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Obsidian Energy Announ-ces Strategic Actions to Unlock Shareholder Value; 03/04/2018 – FRONTFOUR CAPITAL-PROVIDED NOTICE TO OBSIDIAN OF NOMINATION OF 4 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL & SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 20/03/2018 – FrontFour Releases Letter to Obsidian Hldrs

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and sells immunotherapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases in France. The company has market cap of $513.66 million. The firm offers Lirilumab , a human checkpoint inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in various combinations to treat solid and hematologic tumors; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing IPH4301, a humanized anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH33, a monoclonal antibody program that targets Toll-like Receptor-3 receptor, which is an inducer of Type I IFN and pro-inflammatory cytokines; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

