ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31888.87 N/A -1.97 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ObsEva SA and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders are 14.47%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.