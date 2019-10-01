ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ObsEva SA and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 129,685,807.15% -53.9% -48% Mustang Bio Inc. 601,426,860.91% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ObsEva SA and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 114.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 7.1% respectively. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 8 of the 10 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.