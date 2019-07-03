ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 32243.79 N/A -1.92 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 81.54 N/A -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.3% and 44.4% respectively. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.