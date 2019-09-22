ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 29891.59 N/A -1.97 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 highlights ObsEva SA and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ObsEva SA and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 26.92% and its average target price is $132.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 0%. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats ObsEva SA on 7 of the 9 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.