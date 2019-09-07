ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 30991.77 N/A -1.97 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ObsEva SA and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,403.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year ObsEva SA was more bearish than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 5 of the 8 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.