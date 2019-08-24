ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 32836.74 N/A -1.97 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 241.14 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates ObsEva SA and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ObsEva SA and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ObsEva SA and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 136.69% and its average price target is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year ObsEva SA has stronger performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.