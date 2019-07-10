ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Since ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 31190.45 N/A -1.92 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 2.04%. Insiders owned roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has smaller growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.